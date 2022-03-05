Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with routine win over Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with routine win over Hamilton

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:22 pm
Former Hibernian midfielder Fraser Murray broke the deadlock for Kilmarnock (Alan Rennie/PA)
Former Hibernian midfielder Fraser Murray broke the deadlock for Kilmarnock (Alan Rennie/PA)

Fraser Murray and Blair Alston scored either side of the break as Kilmarnock kept the pressure on cinch Championship leaders Arbroath with a 2-0 victory at home to struggling Hamilton.

The home side just edged first-half possession and enjoyed five shots on target to the visitors’ none as Rory McKenzie came close with two efforts in the opening 15 minutes.

Stephen McGinn saw his header saved midway through the first period, while Murray just missed the target with a chance that sailed over the crossbar minutes later.

Kilmarnock’s pressure paid off as Murray broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner from very close range thanks to Chris Burke’s assist.

Former Hamilton midfielder Alston doubled the hosts’ lead 10 minutes after the break as he fired home Oli Shaw’s cross to net against his old side and seal maximum points.

