Will Keane effort enough as high-flying Wigan edge struggling Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Will Keane effort enough as high-flying Wigan edge struggling Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:24 pm
Will Keane was on target for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Will Keane was on target for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan cemented their automatic promotion hopes with a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 League One victory over strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the DW.

The home side suffered a blow in the opening stages when Glen Rea – making his full league debut after joining from Luton in January – went down with no one around him.

After initially carrying on, he had to admit defeat and limped off, to be replaced by Tom Bayliss.

Wigan almost led when Wimbledon could not deal with a Joe Bennett corner, and Stephen Humphrys flicked the ball against the crossbar.

But the opening goal did arrive after 21 minutes, with substitute Bayliss unlocking the door.

He tried his luck from 25 yards and Wimbledon goalkeeper Nikola Tzanev could only parry the ball out into the path of Will Keane, who converted from close range.

Bennett saw a free-kick tipped over the top as Wigan turned the screw.

But the visitors managed to get through to half-time without any additional goals scored against them and only a good save from Ben Amos denied Luke McCormick at the start of the second half.

Wimbledon edged the second period without really hammering on the door.

But they were given encouragement when Wigan had to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men when Max Power was helped off, with the home side having already made all of their substitutions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal