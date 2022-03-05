Joe Hungbo penalty sees Ross County past St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Hungbo penalty sees Ross County past St Mirren

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:24 pm
Joe Hungbo scored from the penalty spot (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joe Hungbo scored from the penalty spot (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County moved into the top half of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win over St Mirren thanks to a 49th-minute penalty from Joe Hungbo.

They were made to work hard for the three points by a Buddies side who battled until the very end but lacked the quality in front of goal to get back on level terms.

County made it three league victories in a row for the first time this season and, with results elsewhere going their way, they leapfrogged Motherwell and Dundee United into the top six – another first for the club in the current campaign.

Stephen Robinson made two changes to his line-up, bringing in goalkeeper Dean Lyness and striker Alex Greive, but it was the unchanged Staggies who started the game more brightly.

Hungbo was a constant threat on the right wing in the early going, with his work leading to multiple openings that came to nothing.

St Mirren grew into the game but after a fairly even first half overall, it was the hosts who took the lead from the penalty spot.

Just minutes after the restart, Hungbo was taken down inside the St Mirren box by Alex Gogic, before the on-loan Watford man stepped up himself to score his second spot-kick in as many matches.

Moments later there was another blow for the Buddies as Conor McCarthy was forced off injured and Robinson elected to make an attacking change by sending on Eamonn Brophy in his place.

Brophy did go close with his first sight of goal from just inside the area, sending his effort just high and wide, before fellow substitute Curtis Main tested out Ross Laidlaw’s reactions at his near post.

The visitors attempted to maintain the pressure and they did start to have more of the ball and the territory but, much like their hosts in the first half, they were not able to overly trouble Laidlaw.

After being unsuccessful with their initial spell of pressure, St Mirren appeared to lose their composure, playing a number of long balls forward that went straight through to Laidlaw and leaving Main and Brophy frustrated.

The image of Main throwing his arms in the air summed up the Buddies’ afternoon as County held on to their lead to claim all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal