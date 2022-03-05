George Hirst at the double as 10-man Portsmouth ease to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Hirst at the double as 10-man Portsmouth ease to victory

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:27 pm
George Hirst scored twice for Portsmouth (Leila Coker/PA)
George Hirst scored twice as 10-man Portsmouth routed Accrington 4-0 at Fratton Park.

Accrington started brightly, with two shots early on, but it was Pompey who took the lead after 16 minutes. Mahlon Romeo worked a one-two with Marcus Harness and his cross was met by Hirst to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Toby Savin.

It was disaster for Pompey five minutes later when Harness was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Ross Sykes.

But the hosts added a second goal after 28 minutes when a Ryan Tunnicliffe corner was met with a firm Sean Raggett header into the bottom corner.

Another Tunnicliffe corner found Hirst’s head for a third goal in the 56th minute.

And after running the length of the pitch, Aiden O’Brien set up Tunnicliffe to complete a comfortable win with just under 20 minutes remaining.

