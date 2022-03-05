Southend salvage point at Chesterfield after Fraser Kerr’s late own goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southend salvage point at Chesterfield after Fraser Kerr’s late own goal

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:27 pm
Chesterfield played host to Southend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chesterfield played host to Southend (Peter Byrne/PA)

A late own goal from Fraser Kerr saw Southend salvage a point against Chesterfield after drawing 2-2.

The point sees the Spireites remain second in the Vanarama National League and Southend still sit in 12th.

Jeff King fired Chesterfield into the lead in the ninth minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out.

Southend were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute when Will Atkinson was brought down in the box and Sam Dalby scored from the spot to level.

Joe Quigley had a chance with a headed effort, but Steve Arnold made a good save to deny Chesterfield.

Calvin Miller then put the Spireites in front 78 minutes in, heading home a cross from the right.

The visitors equalised in the 88th minute when Callum Powell whipped a cross into the box and Kerr put the ball into his own net.

