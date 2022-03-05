Morgan Feeney earns Carlisle dramatic win at fellow strugglers Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Feeney earns Carlisle dramatic win at fellow strugglers Oldham

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:27 pm
Morgan Feeney headed a dramatic winner for Carlisle at Oldham (Leila Coker/PA)
Morgan Feeney headed a dramatic winner for Carlisle at Oldham (Leila Coker/PA)

Morgan Feeney’s stoppage-time goal handed Carlisle a potentially priceless 2-1 victory at relegation rivals Oldham.

Feeney rose highest to head home skipper Callum Guy’s clipped free-kick in what was the last action of the game.

Carlisle have now won all three matches since boss Paul Simpson returned to the club.

The visitors went close early on when an unmarked Omari Patrick headed wastefully over from Jack Armer’s cross.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then saw a 28th-minute penalty parried by Mark Howard after Dynel Simeu had handled Nicky Adams’ cross.

The rebound fell to Dylan Bahamboula but his effort trickled just wide.

Oldham struck deep into first-half added time.

After Carlisle’s Jon Mellish headed Adams’ cross against a post, Jordan Clarke crossed the loose ball in for Hallam Hope, who stabbed home from close range.

Carlisle levelled soon after the restart when Patrick confidently converted Kristian Dennis’ through-ball.

Keillor-Dunn headed wastefully over late on before Feeney’s last-gasp strike at the other end condemned Oldham to a first defeat in eight games.

