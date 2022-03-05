Struggling Colchester leave it late to snatch crucial win over Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Struggling Colchester leave it late to snatch crucial win over Port Vale

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:28 pm
Tom Dallison scored the winner for Colchester (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
Tom Dallison scored the winner for Colchester (Kieran Cleeves/PA).

A late header from Tom Dallison gave relegation-threatened Colchester a vital 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Port Vale.

Dallison headed in Noah Chilvers’ corner from close range in the 85th minute to earn United their first home win since November and end Vale’s nine-match unbeaten run.

David Worrall fired into the side netting for Vale early on, while at the other end Freddie Sears shot at goalkeeper Tomas Holy from close range.

Vale came close to scoring when Harry Charsley dispossessed Dallison midway inside the Colchester half and advanced towards goal before shooting straight at Shamal George.

But Colchester almost took the lead on the half-hour mark through Sears, whose shot flashed wide.

After the break George saved Worrall’s deflected shot from inside the area

And Vale substitute Mal Benning’s attempted cross was then pushed away from underneath his own crossbar by George.

But Dallison struck to give Colchester the lead before George turned substitute Jamie Proctor’s effort away for a corner as the hosts claimed a precious win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal