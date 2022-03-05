Struggling Colchester leave it late to snatch crucial win over Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late header from Tom Dallison gave relegation-threatened Colchester a vital 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Port Vale.

Dallison headed in Noah Chilvers’ corner from close range in the 85th minute to earn United their first home win since November and end Vale’s nine-match unbeaten run.

David Worrall fired into the side netting for Vale early on, while at the other end Freddie Sears shot at goalkeeper Tomas Holy from close range.

Vale came close to scoring when Harry Charsley dispossessed Dallison midway inside the Colchester half and advanced towards goal before shooting straight at Shamal George.

But Colchester almost took the lead on the half-hour mark through Sears, whose shot flashed wide.

After the break George saved Worrall’s deflected shot from inside the area

And Vale substitute Mal Benning’s attempted cross was then pushed away from underneath his own crossbar by George.

But Dallison struck to give Colchester the lead before George turned substitute Jamie Proctor’s effort away for a corner as the hosts claimed a precious win.