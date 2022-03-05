Solihull hit back for point at home to struggling King’s Lynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull hit back for point at home to struggling King’s Lynn

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:34 pm
Neal Ardley saw his Solihull side hit back for a point (MIke Egerton/PA)
Neal Ardley saw his Solihull side hit back for a point (MIke Egerton/PA)

Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Solihull Moors fought back from two goals behind to rescue a point at home to lowly King’s Lynn.

The visitors look set for the drop and will see this as two points lost after Malachi Linton and Luis Fernandez struck – only for Alex Gudger and a late Callum Howe effort to secure a 2-2 draw for Solihull.

King’s Lynn hit the front with just 10 minutes on the clock as Linton put the strugglers ahead at Damson Park.

Fernandez doubled the lead shortly after half-time as he tapped in from close range.

The hosts were back in it on the hour as Gudger finished from a deflected a corner, with Howe’s header two minutes from time seeing the sides share the spoils.

