Ten-man MK Dons come from behind to beat leaders Rotherham

Two goals in as many minutes completed an amazing turnaround as 10-man MK Dons won 2-1 at promotion rivals Rotherham.

The visitors, who played for most of the game a man down after Dan Harvie’s straight red card, managed to turn the game in their favour and close the gap on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham to seven points.

The Dons should have been ahead in the opening minute but Troy Parrott was foiled one-on-one by Josh Vickers.

Rotherham went ahead in the 25th minutes after Hardie pushed over Chiedozie Ogbene, before Dan Barlaser smashed home from the spot.

The visitors were level in the 57th minute out of nothing with Harry Darling, from Dean Lewington’s header, at the back post to guide the ball perfectly into the far corner.

The visitors stunned the hosts again in the 59th minute with Eisa finishing off clinically from David Kasumu’s ball.

Michael Smith was inches away from equalising with a flicked effort from Ben Wiles’ cross, then with a more powerful strike following Ogbene’s run and centre.