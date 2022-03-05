Jack Payne scores last-gasp penalty as Swindon hit back to beat Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Payne’s stoppage-time penalty earned Swindon a dramatic 2-1 win at Bradford.

Payne struck in the sixth minute of added time to make it two defeats out of two for new Bantams boss Mark Hughes.

Bradford made a fast start and could have scored twice in the first nine minutes.

Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott saved well from close-range efforts from Callum Cooke and Andy Cooke. Caolan Lavery, starting his first game since November, also curled an effort just wide.

And Gareth Evans scored the first goal of the Hughes reign when he fired home from the edge of the area.

Swindon responded three minutes later as Harry McKirdy turned home Jonny Williams’ cross for his 17th goal of the season.

Wollacott made another key save from Alex Gilliead before Josh Davison went close with a header.

Paudie O’Connor cleared off the line from Swindon’s Ricky Aguiar and Matty Foulds and Yann Songo’o both headed against the bar for Bradford.

Alex Bass saved twice from McKirdy and then from Davison, but fouled Ellis Iandolo to concede the decisive penalty which Payne held his nerve to convert.