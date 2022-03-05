Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby against Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Grimsby a third consecutive victory in a 1-0 win against Woking.

Grimsby came close to the opener 14 minutes in when Luke Waterfall’s header hit the post and Erico Sousa’s follow-up shot was cleared off the line by Moussa Diarra.

Woking then had a chance just after the half-hour mark – Inih Effiong testing goalkeeper Max Crocombe by forcing him into a save at his near post.

Tristan Abrahams nearly found the net in the second half, but his effort was pushed away by Craig Ross.

The match was eventually settled deep into stoppage time when Dieseruvwe poked home an Abrahams cross.

The Mariners move just outside the National League play-off places into eighth, while Woking drop to 18th.