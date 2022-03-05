Plymouth get play-off push back on track with win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth get play-off push back on track with win over Morecambe

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:42 pm
Conor Grant set Plymouth on their way (David Davies/PA)
Conor Grant set Plymouth on their way (David Davies/PA)

Play-off chasing Plymouth bounced back from successive League One defeats to beat Morecambe 2-0 at Home Park.

Argyle won thanks to well-crafted first-half goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie to keep the heat up on the top six.

Playmaker Grant headed Argyle in front after 14 minutes with a far-post header from Ryan Broom’s cross from the right.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 43rd minute through top scorer Hardie. Danny Mayor fired over a pinpoint cross from the left and Hardie beat Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson with a deft glancing header.

Hardie came close to doubling his tally – and adding to his 14 goals – in the 63rd minute when he brilliantly swivelled on the ball in the box, but his rising shot on the turn flew over the bar.

Morecambe had their chances but once again Michael Cooper in the Argyle goal was equal to everything that came his way.

The young keeper made a brilliant one-handed save to deny visiting skipper Anthony O’Connor in the 63rd minute to keep a clean sheet.

