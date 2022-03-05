Plymouth get play-off push back on track with win over Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off chasing Plymouth bounced back from successive League One defeats to beat Morecambe 2-0 at Home Park.

Argyle won thanks to well-crafted first-half goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie to keep the heat up on the top six.

Playmaker Grant headed Argyle in front after 14 minutes with a far-post header from Ryan Broom’s cross from the right.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 43rd minute through top scorer Hardie. Danny Mayor fired over a pinpoint cross from the left and Hardie beat Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson with a deft glancing header.

Hardie came close to doubling his tally – and adding to his 14 goals – in the 63rd minute when he brilliantly swivelled on the ball in the box, but his rising shot on the turn flew over the bar.

Morecambe had their chances but once again Michael Cooper in the Argyle goal was equal to everything that came his way.

The young keeper made a brilliant one-handed save to deny visiting skipper Anthony O’Connor in the 63rd minute to keep a clean sheet.