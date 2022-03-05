Donervon Daniels scores first Walsall goal to deny Barrow victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donervon Daniels scores first Walsall goal to deny Barrow victory

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:44 pm
Donervon Daniels, left, during his Crewe days (Adam Davy/PA)
Donervon Daniels’ first goal for the club earned Walsall a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw with relegation-threatened Barrow.

Daniels, who had not scored since netting for Luton in January 2020, headed in Emmanuel Osadebe’s 65th-minute free-kick.

His equaliser denied Mark Cooper’s Cumbrians a first home league win since December 11.

John Rooney, brother of Derby boss Wayne, gave the Bluebirds hope of three points 10 minutes before half-time – Barrow’s first goal in four games.

Rooney, back at Holker Street for a second spell, curled in a low right-footed finish from the edge of the area.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn suffered defeat on his previous visit to Barrow last September when he was in charge of Newport.

And when George Miller squandered a great chance after 55 minutes, Flynn must have thought history might repeat itself until Daniels stepped in.

Barrow are two points and one place above the relegation zone while Walsall’s revival since Flynn took charge sees them in 16th, nine points clear of danger.

