Lee Bradbury gets off to winning start as Eastleigh ease past Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastleigh got off to a winning start under new manager Lee Bradbury as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 National League victory over Wealdstone.

The result was Eastleigh’s first win in 12 games in all competitions and they remain 14th in the table, while Wealdstone sit 10 points above the relegation zone.

The Spitfires took the lead 10 minutes in when Danny Whitehall curled a free-kick over the wall and past George Wickens.

Ryan Hill scored after 52 minutes, chipping the ball over Wickens to double the lead but Stones then pulled one back – six minutes later – when Aaron Henry found Charles Clayden, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

The hosts restored their two-goal lead five minutes later through Tom Broadbent, who headed home a corner from Harry Pritchard.

Danny Hollands added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 67th minute, dipping the ball over Wickens from a short corner.