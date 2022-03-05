Zak Dearnley nets league debut goal as Halifax win at Weymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Dearnley scored on his league debut for Halifax as they maintained their play-off challenge with a 2-0 win at Weymouth.

The Shaymen climbed back up to fourth, one place behind Wrexham with a game in hand, after second-half goals from Tom Bradbury and substitute Dearnley extended their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Martin Woods struck the crossbar for Halifax in a goalless first half before the visitors took the lead eight minutes into the second period through Bradbury’s strike following a free-kick.

Dearnley, a 63rd-minute replacement for Jamie Allen, wrapped up the points for Halifax in stoppage time when he turned neatly in the box to fire home from Jamie Thomas’ cross.