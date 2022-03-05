MK Dons’ togetherness in win at Rotherham impresses boss Liam Manning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons’ togetherness in win at Rotherham impresses boss Liam Manning

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 6:51 pm
MK Dons manager Liam Manning celebrates following the win at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
MK Dons manager Liam Manning celebrates following the win at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Head coach Liam Manning said his team’s togetherness is what sparked 10-man MK Dons to beat league leaders Rotherham 2-1.

The comeback victory enabled the third-placed Dons to move to within seven points of the Sky Bet League One leaders.

The hosts took the lead when Dan Barlaser smashed in from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

The penalty came after Dan Harvie had been outpaced by Chiedozie Ogbene and bundled him over – earning a straight red card in the process.

Two goals in as many minutes turned the game on its head in the second half.

Harry Darling got the first in the 57th minute, guiding the ball in after Dean Lewington had looped the ball back into the danger area.

The Millers were stunned again in the 59th minute, with Mo Eisa on hand to finish into the bottom corner after a slick pass from sub David Kasuma.

Rotherham carved out two huge opportunities to level but Michael Smith was just inches off target from crosses by Ben Wiles and Ogbene.

Manning said: “It was extremely eventful and not what we had planned with the penalty and the red card.

“I’ve said it numerous times this year, when you look at what you want in a group, I couldn’t be more proud of how they dug in and fought.

“They stayed composed in moments of chaos and pressure. I thought they showed togetherness. That epitomises this group. They are unique from that perspective.

“You face challenges and get things thrown at you that are not always in the script. You have to be adaptable and the guys did not get flustered. That shows the level of ownership that the group has that they are able to stick together and get through it.

“The guys have got quality in and around the penalty box and even down at 10 we remained a threat. I am delighted for the lads and for the fans, who were outstanding.”

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was disappointed in his team’s display after the break.

He said: “Although we created a few chances (in the) second half, I didn’t feel like we created enough to take anything out of the game.

“The lads’ attitude was spot on. I just thought we played with a bit of fear and did not move the ball quick enough. It enabled the 10 players to get behind the ball and we found it very difficult to break them down.

“To win big games, your big players have to play well but you have to be fearless.

“There is no drama. You just have to discuss where it went wrong. We are not going to walk the next 11 games. It’s not going to be like that and this is probably a good awakener.”

