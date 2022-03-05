Steve Bruce confident West Brom can reach Championship play-offs after Hull win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Bruce confident West Brom can reach Championship play-offs after Hull win

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:14 pm
Steve Bruce’s West Brom beat Hull on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Bruce’s West Brom beat Hull on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Steve Bruce believes West Brom can still reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after their 2-0 win at Hull.

Bruce had gone five games without a victory since replacing Valerien Ismael in early February.

But two goals from Karlan Grant provided the former Hull boss with reassurance that West Brom – six points adrift of the top six – are finally back on track.

Bruce said: “When you go on a bad run it’s sometimes really difficult to see the wood from the trees.

“It’s disappointing we’ve not been able to turn around things quicker since I’ve been here, but this has given us plenty of food for thought.

“I thought we were worthy winners. It’s the longest I’ve waited in 22 years (for a first win as a manager) so let’s hope it’s the start of things to come.

“Anyone who puts a run together – it usually takes 75 points to get into the top six, but there are that many teams up there this season – has a chance (of reaching the play-offs).

“This gives us a chance, but that’s all it is at this moment in time.”

West Brom deserved to win on a foul afternoon in East Yorkshire.

Confidence within the camp must have been low following an appalling run of form but the visitors, perhaps surprisingly, went for the jugular from the outset.

Their early endeavours were rewarded after 17 minutes when Grant ably converted Alex Mowatt’s fine cross from the right.

Hull had their moments in an open first half, yet they lacked the punch and power of a well-organised West Brom team that grew stronger as the game progressed.

And once Grant scored from the penalty spot after 48 minutes – Taylor Gardner-Hickman having clearly been fouled by Jacob Greaves inside the box – an away win was never in doubt.

Bruce added: “We were comfortable. The first half, in particular, was the best we’ve played since we’ve been here.

“It was a decent performance. There are things we can improve on. I thought we gave the ball away too easily at times, but it’s a start.

“It was a nice performance but we’ve not done anything yet as we’ve got two big games against the top two.

“Five days ago we got booed off – (fans chanting) you’re not fit enough to wear the shirt – and then they’ve got a standing ovation here, but that’s football.

“We looked a threat and had a bit of control about us.”

Hull have now lost their last four league games at home, but they remain 13 points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Manager Shota Arveladze said: “There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game.

“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us.

“We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.

“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal.

“It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”

On Hull’s troubling home form, Arveladze added: “I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points.

“Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal