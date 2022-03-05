Karl Robinson hails ‘exceptional’ Oxford display in big win against Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford boss Karl Robinson enthused about his free-scoring team as they buried Burton 4-1 to make it 31 goals in the last 11 games.

Sam Baldock scored twice, Gavin Whyte notched his first of the season and top scorer Matty Taylor took his tally to 20.

The U’s were four up inside 45 minutes before Adlene Guedioura pulled one back in stoppage time for Albion at the end of the first half.

Robinson said: “We came out firing and we were exceptional in that opening period.

“I’m very pleased with our performance. To win 4-1 at home at any time is very positive and we’ve scored a lot of goals here in the last four games.

“I think we’ve scored the most goals in the league now.

“I think we moved the ball well and we were very difficult to play against.

“We were beautiful to watch at times and we’re ecstatic about that.

“The second half was always going to be ‘After the Lord Mayor’s Show’ but we were very professional too.

“Sam Baldock is some player. We took him off as a precaution because he felt the back of his knee and at 4-1 up we thought that was the right thing to do.

“This league table is getting ultra-competitive with the teams above us winning, the teams below us winning.

“We were disappointed with the goal we conceded just before half-time but fortunately we’d scored four goals before that and four wonder goals.

“Everything we had worked on and the areas we wanted to play in, the players did that and we deserved the victory.”

Sam Winnall replaced the injured Baldock and missed a great opportunity to score a fifth Oxford goal.

Robinson said: “Sam is on 99 goals and when you feel under that much pressure to score your 100th goal, it’s always difficult.

“Matty Taylor’s now got 20 goals for the season and that is a tremendous achievement again.

“We had another 7,500 home fans and that’s another big crowd for us. This is a football club certainly going in the right direction.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slammed his side’s performance.

He said: “I’m really disappointed and also worried. There are too many games where we don’t start well at all.

“It would be easier to say what went right rather than what went wrong because nothing went right.

“I didn’t see this coming, especially after Tuesday. We were way too open – it could have been six or seven.

“We were a really soft touch. This performance was a relegation performance.

“We are lucky that we have the amount of points we have. We still need points.

“I need to find a way to lift them and get them right for next Saturday to at least perform and at least put ourselves in a position to win the three points. We never did that.

“Last year we didn’t really have to create a lot. We get a lot of respect now from teams, especially after the start we had this season, and now we have to find ways to open them up.

“We need to be better on the ball. Our decision-making on the ball at the moment is putting us in trouble because it’s poor.

“So there are a lot of self-inflicted problems. We’re taking too long on the ball, we’re not playing forward, we’re not trying to get in behind them… we’re just not doing what we need to do.

“The mental pressure is then on you and when you come to a side like this, you need to take the mental pressure off you.

“I am worried about the damage our two big defeats have had. You look at Leeds, they had in four games 20 goals against.

“I don’t want to be that kind of manager or coach, so we need to have a serious look at everything and as a group be honest to each other, not pointing fingers, but accepting that certain things are not right and take responsibility to put them right.”