Maidenhead and Altrincham share points from stalemate at York Road

Maidenhead and Altrincham were forced to settle for a point each as they played out a goalless draw in a Vanarama National League clash at York Road.

Altrincham’s Ryan Colclough went the closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the bar just before the hour but both sides had penalty claims turned down in the second half.

Maidenhead had the better of the early chances Nathan Blissett forced a save from Steven Drench, Josh Kelly curled just off-target and Will De Havilland headed wide.

Ryan Upward also fired narrowly over in the second half but Daniel Gyollai saved from Isaac Marriott at the other end.