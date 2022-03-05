A fantastic day, says Jon Brady as Northampton celebrate anniversary with win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Brady hailed a “fantastic day” for Northampton after the club celebrated their 125th anniversary with a crucial 3-2 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere.

The Cobblers played in a special chocolate and blue kit to mark the occasion, and things were going to plan at a boisterous Sixfields when centre-back Fraser Horsfall scored two headers from two corners in the first half.

Mitch Pinnock then seemingly put the game to bed with a sweet finish midway through the second half, only for Josh McPake and Kane Hemmings – from the penalty spot – to score two late replies and set up a grandstand finish.

However, Northampton clung on for their first win in four games, enough to keep them second and on course for promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

“It’s great to get the three points but, ultimately, what a fantastic day for our football club,” said Brady.

“The club put on so many great things to mark the occasion and the fans came out in their numbers to fill out Sixfields, and that was just brilliant to see.

“I’m just pleased for all those people who came here that we could give them the three points and the win today.”

Northampton dominated in the first half with the wind in their favour, but then came under serious pressure as things flipped in the second.

“Let’s get it right; Tranmere are a very, very good side and I knew, even at 3-0, that there was still something in the game,” Brady said.

“There’s been a pattern in the last few games in our home games where we have the wind behind us in the first half, we get the advantage and score a goal or two. But then the wind whips up and when it goes against you, it’s very difficult to play and get out.

“It’s not a case at all of us trying to sit back – we don’t want to sit back. But it’s just so hard to push up the pitch and I don’t think you feel that in the stands.

“It’s relentless and keeps coming back at us and when we conceded the first goal, it made it a little bit nervy.

“The penalty was then extremely soft. The lad falls over, the ball bounces off his shin and the next thing you know the referee has given a penalty.

“We thought it was extremely soft but we held on and it’s a big win for us.”

Tranmere’s season is threatening to unravel after five games without a win, four of which have been defeats, and the loss at Sixfields dropped them to sixth in the table.

“I’m really disappointed with the first-half performance,” said Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

“We never got going and we didn’t fight hard enough to try and find a way of imposing ourselves on the game.

“The goals we gave away from set-pieces will always make it really difficult but the whole performance, especially in the first half, was not up to standard.

“We changed formation but it didn’t work on the day. I don’t regret making those changes because last weekend wasn’t good enough, so things had to change and people deserved opportunities to come in and show what they can do

“People let us down last week but unfortunately the changes didn’t have the desired effect that we wanted.

“We changed it again very early in the second half and tried to get going, and we started a little bit better but giving away the third goal made it really difficult.

“We showed some character to battle back late on and the subs gave us something, but we had a mountain to climb and it wasn’t enough.

“It goes back to the the first half which wasn’t at the levels that our group have performed to this season. It wasn’t good enough.”