Michael Appleton lauds Lincoln ‘aggression’ in big win over Sheffield Wednesday

Manager Michael Appleton was thrilled with the aggression Lincoln showed in their surprise 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The relegation-threatened Imps, who had lost their previous three games, turned the form book on its head as they secured victory over the Owls, who had won seven of their previous eight games – only losing to leaders Rotherham in that time.

City took a third-minute lead through John Marquis’s close-range finish, with Saido Berahino levelling for the visitors after 33 minutes when he turned home Marvin Robinson’s cross.

The Imps took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, retaking the lead thanks to a cracking strike from Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy – his first senior goal – after 62 minutes.

There were further chances for the home side before Marquis struck again 14 minutes from time with a measured finish.

The result lifted Lincoln seven points clear of the League One relegation zone, easing the pressure on Appleton and his players.

“We were good,” said Appleton, whose decision to switch to three at the back was vindicated.

“We came up against a side who looked like they had won eight out of 10 games and they have a lot of Championship experience.

“But we matched it, we went toe to toe. I was really pleased with the aggression we showed all over the park.

“I thought we were excellent out of possession and we had that little bit of quality at times when we needed it.

“Everyone was at it. Both sets of supporters were at it, the players were at it.

“It was a real good game of football and thankfully we’ve come out on top. We’ve got other games like that coming up. I imagine it will be similar against Sunderland [who the Imps host on March 19].

“I thought the front two, John [Marquis] and Tom [Hopper], set the tone. They got after them and that was backed up by the players behind them.”

Owls boss Darren Moore had no complaints about the result.

He said: “We weren’t our normal selves. We weren’t clean enough with the ball at feet.

“Credit Lincoln, they fully deserved the win. We were a little off it. It was maybe a game too far.

“We have been more resolute with our defending.

“We got into some wonderful areas. We were hesitant to take the shot on.

“We have got a full week to get back on the training ground to correct things.

“We gave away easy goals. We were not at full tilt. I don’t like to use that as an excuse.”

Wednesday showed a glimpse of their quality with Berahino’s goal which followed a marvellous run and cross from Robinson.

“We have scored goals like that all season. It was a wonderful goal,” added Moore.

“Individual brilliance from Marvin down the wing and it was a controlled finish from Saido. It showed what the team are capable of doing.

“I have seen us control games from start to finish but today it was too bitty.

“We didn’t capitalise on things when we got into the final third. We were too hesitant and we miscontrolled passes.”

Moore added: “The players are disappointed. It was not good enough.

“There were moments in the game where we just weren’t right with our control, precision and detail.

“It is a bad day at the office. I don’t want to take anything from Lincoln. They changed their system and played well.”