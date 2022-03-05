Gareth Ainsworth toasts ‘fantastic memento’ with win in landmark game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Ainsworth celebrated his 500th game in charge of Wycombe with a victory that moved the Chairboys back into League One’s top six.

After a run of indifferent form Ainsworth’s men survived a second-half fightback from bottom club Crewe before registering a second consecutive win.

January signing Lewis Wing netted a brace – the second in the 10th of 11 minutes of added time, the consequence of a lengthy injury hold up after Ryan Tafazolli threw himself in the way of Rekeem Harper’s goalbound effort.

The strugglers had cut the arrears through Chris Porter after goals from Sam Vokes and Wing in either half and then applied more pressure before Wing finished with aplomb into the far corner in the dying minutes.

Ainsworth said: “The win was a fantastic memento for me and it gets us back into the play-offs.

“I was nervous but desperate to see us get a win. The fans made it a brilliant occasion and the boys did me proud on what was a nice occasion for me.

“Crewe have got lots of young talent and they had lots of energy. They had one moment when Ryan has chucked himself in front of the shot. He did himself proud and we will have to assess him with the concussion protocols now.

“We did really well as a team. We do score goals and if we can keep the solidity and passion we have shown then the last 10 games are going to be really interesting.”

Jason McCarthy’s angled shot diverted off Vokes and out of the clutches of keeper Dave Richards for Wycombe’s 14th-minute opener.

Richards made an instinctive save with his foot later in the first half to keep out a Daryl Horgan effort as Wanderers dominated.

Wing doubled the lead in the 55th minute when he drove right-footed from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

But Crewe were far from finished and veteran striker Porter cut the arrears when he headed home Tommy Lowery’s cross.

Then on-loan Ipswich midfielder Harper’s blast left Tafazolli pole-axed in the visiting box.

It needed Wing’s second, after the former Middlesbrough midfielder was set up by substitute Brendon Hanlan, to make the game safe.

Crewe boss Dave Artell said: “We gave them three goals, they didn’t have to work hard for them. We have to work hard for our goals.

“We got back into the game straight after their second goal. We had the momentum for half an hour of the second half – we were right on top.

“We made mistakes and we have to learn from that. I don’t want to take anything away from Wycombe but they didn’t deserve to score three goals although they have.

“We’ve got to stick with the players and they will get better.”