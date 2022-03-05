Gareth Ainsworth toasts ‘fantastic memento’ with win in landmark game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Ainsworth toasts ‘fantastic memento’ with win in landmark game

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:34 pm
Gareth Ainsworth had a 500th game to remember (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth celebrated his 500th game in charge of Wycombe with a victory that moved the Chairboys back into League One’s top six.

After a run of indifferent form Ainsworth’s men survived a second-half fightback from bottom club Crewe before registering a second consecutive win.

January signing Lewis Wing netted a brace – the second in the 10th of 11 minutes of added time, the consequence of a lengthy injury hold up after Ryan Tafazolli threw himself in the way of Rekeem Harper’s goalbound effort.

The strugglers had cut the arrears through Chris Porter after goals from Sam Vokes and Wing in either half and then applied more pressure before Wing finished with aplomb into the far corner in the dying minutes.

Ainsworth said: “The win was a fantastic memento for me and it gets us back into the play-offs.

“I was nervous but desperate to see us get a win. The fans made it a brilliant occasion and the boys did me proud on what was a nice occasion for me.

“Crewe have got lots of young talent and they had lots of energy. They had one moment when Ryan has chucked himself in front of the shot. He did himself proud and we will have to assess him with the concussion protocols now.

“We did really well as a team. We do score goals and if we can keep the solidity and passion we have shown then the last 10 games are going to be really interesting.”

Jason McCarthy’s angled shot diverted off Vokes and out of the clutches of keeper Dave Richards for Wycombe’s 14th-minute opener.

Richards made an instinctive save with his foot later in the first half to keep out a Daryl Horgan effort as Wanderers dominated.

Wing doubled the lead in the 55th minute when he drove right-footed from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

But Crewe were far from finished and veteran striker Porter cut the arrears when he headed home Tommy Lowery’s cross.

Then on-loan Ipswich midfielder Harper’s blast left Tafazolli pole-axed in the visiting box.

It needed Wing’s second, after the former Middlesbrough midfielder was set up by substitute Brendon Hanlan, to make the game safe.

Crewe boss Dave Artell said: “We gave them three goals, they didn’t have to work hard for them. We have to work hard for our goals.

“We got back into the game straight after their second goal. We had the momentum for half an hour of the second half – we were right on top.

“We made mistakes and we have to learn from that. I don’t want to take anything away from Wycombe but they didn’t deserve to score three goals although they have.

“We’ve got to stick with the players and they will get better.”

