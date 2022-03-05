Sunderland boss Alex Neil frustrated with missed chances at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil frustrated with missed chances at Charlton

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 6:40 pm
Alex Neil felt his side played well enough to win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sunderland manager Alex Neil was left to rue missed chances as his side could only draw 0-0 with struggling Charlton.

The Wearsiders slipped out of the League One play-off places after they were unable to find a winner in London.

Despite the setback, Neil believed his side played better in the first half than they did during last week’s stunning 3-0 win at Wigan.

He said: “I think we deserved to win, everybody could see that. For the first 35 to 40 minutes we were completely dominant.

“We probably had four or five really good opportunities, but we didn’t quite take them.

“We created more chances today than what we’ve probably done in the last two or three matches. It’s frustrating because we’ve scored in every single one of them.

“What we’ve done now is given ourselves a platform to try and be successful.

“The performance, particularly in the first half, was as good as we’ve played since I’ve been here.”

League One top scorer Ross Stewart spurned numerous opportunities, missing the target from corners twice in the first half before he was denied by the impressive Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray late on.

The keeper also saved from an Alex Pritchard free-kick and denied substitute Elliott Embleton with his foot with two minutes remaining, while Chris Gunter cleared a Dennis Cirkin effort away from almost on the line.

Charlton offered little, although Sam Lavelle put an Elliot Lee free-kick just wide after the hour mark.

But the draw ended Charlton’s run of five straight defeats and gave manager Johnnie Jackson something to build on.

He said: “It was a tough battling performance, they’re a very good team, they score a lot of goals and cause you a lot of problems.

“We knew going into it would be tough, so to come away with a clean sheet on the back of shipping too many goals was really pleasing.

“We defended excellently, the team threw our bodies on the line, and showed a real heart and spirit.

“It wasn’t a vintage Charlton, but that will come when we’re getting some guys back and getting confidence.

“It’s been tough, no getting away from it. It was a tough run of fixtures coinciding with us being at our most depleted.”

