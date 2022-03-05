Malky Mackay makes case for the defence as Ross County edge St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay makes case for the defence as Ross County edge St Mirren

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:36 pm
Malky Mackay has guided Ross County to three consecutive wins (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay credited his defence for their 1–0 victory over St Mirren.

Joe Hungbo’s penalty early in the second half proved to be the difference between the teams but that was not for a lack of trying by the visitors in Dingwall.

The result was the second 1–0 win for County in a row, and a third consecutive victory that saw them move into the top half of the table.

While it is their attacking players that have claimed the plaudits in recent months, Mackay made sure to praise his backline for their mental and physical resilience.

“I’m delighted to get the clean sheet again, the back four were outstanding today,” Mackay said.

“Teams have really thrown everything at us in the closing 15-20 minutes and it is great credit to the centre-backs and full-backs that they stayed nice and calm and kept playing in a manner where we are reasonably high up the pitch.

“That allows us the chance to go and counter-attack. Both wingers worked hard and carried the ball 50 yards on separate occasions, getting bums off the seats.

“That’s down to their willingness and fitness to do that – and that’s what this group has got having got back at 2am after Wednesday’s game.

“It’s great credit to our staff to help the players recover and prepare, so we were absolutely ready to rumble at 3pm today.”

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson had no complaints over the penalty decision, admitting his team did not do enough to claim three points.

“I’ve seen it back, and I can see why he has given that,” Robinson admitted.

“Does he dangle his leg? I’m not so sure. The referee is a lot closer than I was for the decision.

“We can talk about the penalties that weren’t given at Hearts and red cards but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve just got to get on with it.

“There will be a lot better performances from us than that. I’ve got a group of boys that are giving everything, it just didn’t happen for us today and it hasn’t happened in the last week.

“We’ve only had three training sessions, one indoors when the snow was here. It is very difficult to put any stamp on it at the moment but over time I’ll change that.”

