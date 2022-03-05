Walsall boss Michael Flynn praises Donervon Daniels after draw at Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Flynn praised Donervon Daniels after the defender’s first Walsall goal secured a 1-1 draw at Barrow.

Daniels headed in a 65th-minute free-kick to cancel out a first-half effort from John Rooney that big brother Wayne would have been proud of.

Barrow are still fighting a relegation battle having not won in six Sky Bet League Two games.

“He was superb in both halves,” said Walsall boss Flynn of Daniels. “I love giving players praise when they deserve it and keep backing it up.

“It looked like there was only one team that was going to win it, but if you had asked me before the game, I probably would have (taken a point).

“You have to give Barrow credit. They are a lot better than their league position.”

Former Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Cardiff midfielder Lee Tomlin was handed a first start which could have ended prematurely after a first-half clash with Bluebirds skipper Ollie Banks.

Referee Leigh Doughty showed a yellow card after consulting with fourth official Scott Oldham.

“I thought Banks was trying to wind him up,” added Flynn. “There was a lot of play-acting.

“His legs tangled and he has gone to move his legs and the fourth official saw it. The fourth official said there wasn’t enough to warrant a red card.”

Rooney’s right-footed curler from the edge of the area after 35 minutes was his second goal since returning to the club and Barrow’s first in four games.

But the Cumbrians failed to hang on for what would have been three vital points.

Tomlin set-up George Miller after 55 minutes but Miller failed to hit the target with just Paul Farman to beat.

However, Walsall’s pressure told after Patrick Brough conceded a needless free-kick from which Daniels scored.

“I am happy we didn’t lose in the end,” said Barrow boss Mark Cooper. “We had a decent first half, got our noses in front and didn’t feel in any danger.

“The way we have been defending I expected us to see that out and win the game.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the second half but when you are scrapping down the bottom, we are not too bothered about how we play.

“We must keep picking up points, so we need to be more aggressive when the ball comes into our box.”

Cooper, who has completed three matches of an eight-game touchline ban, refused to be drawn on the Tomlin clash.

“I am fed up of talking about referees, it is just the way it is,” he added.