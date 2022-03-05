Russell Martin wants young Swansea stars to learn from win against Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russell Martin wants young Swansea stars to learn from win against Coventry

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:42 pm
Swansea manager Russell Martin thinks lessons can be learned from the Coventry win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swansea manager Russell Martin thinks lessons can be learned from the Coventry win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swansea manager Russell Martin admits his young team can learn from both sides of this Jekyll and Hyde display in their 3-1 win over Coventry.

Martin’s side completed back-to-back wins for the first time since beating the same opposition in November following the midweek win at West Brom.

Two goals from Michael Obafemi after the opener by Jamie Paterson saw the Swans cruising to victory just two minutes into the second half at Swansea.com Stadium.

But they were left holding on after being guilty of easing off far too early and allowing Coventry to rally.

Martin said: “I am really pleased with the result. I absolutely loved the first-half performance, I didn’t particularly enjoy the second-half performance.

“We have a fairly young team who have not been in the position of being 3-0 up very often and we didn’t manage the game very well.

“We gave them a big chance at the end of the first half with some sloppy play and it continued into the second half.

“We should have taken the sting out of the game and taken control of the game but there were too many mistakes, not enough intensity and too many scary moments.

“We have to do better and that’s left me feeling not as positive as I probably should do.

“But I don’t want to be too negative. Back-to-back wins after a really tough result shows the character they have and the work they are putting in, and I am really proud of them for that.”

Coventry had been eyeing the Sky Bet Championship play-off places but were made to pay for some lacklustre defending in the first half and wasteful attacking in the second as chances went begging.

Gustavo Hamer finally got them on the scoresheet in the 84th minute but that was far too little, too late.

Manager Mark Robins said: “We would love to have played better so from our point of view it’s a disappointing day.

“We were our own worst enemies. We gave them enough chances to go and win the game and they didn’t have to do anything really – I have seen them play a lot better than that.

“It just didn’t look like us at all in the first half. We looked leggy and we just weren’t able to get close to them.

“We didn’t take our chances and just gifted them their goals.

“Our goalkeeper has hardly had a save to make but we’ve found ourselves three goals down.

“We were better second half, but we have had three one-on-ones and only taken one. That’s not us.

“They were pretty ruthless when they got their opportunities but it’s more a story of us not taking our chances and giving them an opportunity to bury theirs. So we will have to learn from this.”

