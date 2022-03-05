Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 6:44 pm
Alex Lacey levelled late on for Notts County against Yeovil (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Lacey headed an injury-time equaliser as play-off chasing Notts County snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

Lacey nodded home Matt Palmer’s floated free-kick to spare the Magpies a second successive defeat after Alex Bradley had opened the scoring at Meadow Lane.

Bradley caught Vitezslav Jaros off his line two minutes into the second half after a mix-up in the home defence.

County responded with Ruben Rodrigues forcing a good save from Grant Smith and Palmer hitting the bar direct from a corner but the Glovers looked set to hold on until Lacey had the final word.

