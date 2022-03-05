Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil By Press Association March 5, 2022, 6:44 pm Alex Lacey levelled late on for Notts County against Yeovil (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Alex Lacey headed an injury-time equaliser as play-off chasing Notts County snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League. Lacey nodded home Matt Palmer’s floated free-kick to spare the Magpies a second successive defeat after Alex Bradley had opened the scoring at Meadow Lane. Bradley caught Vitezslav Jaros off his line two minutes into the second half after a mix-up in the home defence. County responded with Ruben Rodrigues forcing a good save from Grant Smith and Palmer hitting the bar direct from a corner but the Glovers looked set to hold on until Lacey had the final word. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Notts County break into play-off places after win over Woking Kayne Ramsay header seals late point for Ross County against Livingston Notts County hit Barnet for six to get back to winning ways Ramirez strikes late to rescue a point for Aberdeen against Ross County