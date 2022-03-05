Newport will keep feet on the ground after Bristol Rovers win – James Rowberry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport manager James Rowberry has warned the club’s supporters not to get carried away after a 1-0 home win over local rivals Bristol Rovers saw them climb to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

James Waite’s stunning long-range effort on 33 minutes secured a first league double over Rovers since the 1982-83 season and put the Welsh side in a strong position as they bid to reach the third tier of English football for the first time since 1987.

But Rowberry urged caution after the match and insisted he and the players would remain focused on the next challenge – an away trip to struggling Stevenage next Saturday.

“We’ll enjoy this and then focus on the next game at Stevenage,” said the Exiles boss.

“We’ve had a really challenging period and we’ve come through it well.

“We have to keep being patient and stay in the moment. We can’t get carried away. It’s Stevenage and then it’s Carlisle. It’s that next-game mentality.”

Rowberry was delighted with the team effort but reserved special praise for January signing Waite, who scored his first league goal on his first start for his new club.

“I’m so proud of them; the work they’ve put in and the way they’ve conducted themselves is incredible,” he said.

“And I was delighted for James. He’s worked really hard and he’s had an up-and-down couple of years and for him to get the goal was great. I’m really pleased for him. It was a great goal.

“He had a great upbringing at Cardiff City and he’s demonstrated why we wanted to take him and why he’s kind of a project for the future for us.”

Jake Cain and substitute Alex Fisher both hit the woodwork for the hosts, who controlled much of the contest after taking the lead.

But Rowberry was thankful to goalkeeper Nick Townsend for a brilliant reflex stop to deny Luca Hoole a stoppage-time equaliser.

“Nick’s made a terrific save in the end and that’s ultimately got us that win,” he added. “But the whole team was superb.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton admitted his side came up short after a run of just one defeat in 13 league games had put them within touching distance of the play-off places before the match.

“I don’t think we were good enough, if I’m honest,” said the former midfielder.

“Too many of our usual good performers didn’t have good performances.

“We kept huffing and puffing but we were nowhere near our best and you don’t get anything out of the game if that’s the case.

“If you want to come to these sides and take maximum points, you have to play much better.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll pick ourselves up and go again on Tuesday at Crawley.”