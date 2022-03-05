Shaun Maloney urges Hibernian to be ruthless after another drab draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney urges Hibernian to be ruthless after another drab draw

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 7:01 pm
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists his team need to be more ruthless if they are to remain fourth in the cinch Premiership.

The Leith side climbed up into the European places with a point from the 0-0 draw at home to St Johnstone.

Hibs went into the game without 10 first-team players due to injury and suspension but failed to lay a glove on Saints in a dull match.

Maloney, whose side have now drawn their last three games 0-0, said: “I have to demand a lot more and we have to be better in these games.

“We have to be more ruthless with the opportunities we create and even in the areas we get to, we have to be more ruthless.

“If we are to have serious aspirations of finishing in the top six, top four this year, and pushing on, then I have to demand more than what I got in the second half.

“We are very young. To ask this squad to really push for fourth is a big ask. They need more senior players back.

“They’ve given me everything, there was no lack of effort there. It’s just that bit of quality in the final third and the second half we lost control a bit.

“We still didn’t give up many opportunities, we have to take that as a positive because it’s the foundation of a team.

“But we are playing at home and I wanted to give the supporters a little bit more than they got in the second half.

“We have 10 out injured, it’s a lot but I don’t want to keep using it.”

Saints manager Callum Davidson, whose side remain one point clear of bottom side Dundee, believes neither team deserved the win.

He said: “It was one of those games that was a bit like a boxing match. Both teams were sparring, but neither team managed to land any punches.

“I thought we both tried to have a go and get into good areas, but the quality in the final third let both teams down.

“We had to make three changes due to forced injuries. I was almost going to bring Shaun Rooney down from the stand in the second half to play right wing-back!

“It was one of those games and, in the end, I am quite happy with the point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]