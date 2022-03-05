Caroline Weir applauds “top performance” as Manchester City lift League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Caroline Weir applauds “top performance” as Manchester City lift League Cup

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 8:21 pm
Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-1 to become Continental League Cup champions (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-1 to become Continental League Cup champions (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir expressed her delight at a “top performance” from her side as they became Continental League Cup champions by beating Chelsea 3-1.

Sam Kerr put the Blues in front before a ruthless second-half display from City saw Weir and Ellen White score three goals between them in 20 minutes.

Weir, who netted a double, felt her team were rewarded for finding an extra gear in the second half.

“We came out the second half, upped the intensity, and we got an early goal which helped in the second half and then we just went from there,” the Scottish international told the BBC.

“It was a top performance from across the whole team today so we’re delighted to come out on top and win the trophy again.”

City had a difficult start to their season with injury problems and Weir paid tribute to how hard the team have worked.

“It’s clear to everyone that we struggled at the start of the season a little bit, but we kept working hard, keeping to our processes and training hard, and we knew things would turn around when everyone was back fit so that showed today,” she said.

“I’m delighted for the team and delighted for all the staff behind the scenes and we worked hard for it today.”

Caroline Weir (centre) scored twice for Manchester City
Caroline Weir (centre) scored twice for Manchester City (Yui Mok/PA)

Manager Gareth Taylor agreed that his side were worthy winners after they earned their fourth League Cup success, moving them one behind record holders Arsenal.

“[I’m] really proud of the players, I thought we were immense second-half-so good- we knew we weren’t great in the first-half, we knew we had to tweak a few things,” he told the BBC.

“We spoke a little bit about belief and faith at half-time and I don’t think the players could’ve shown more of that in the second.

“We went up so many levels it was unbelievable and we’re deserved winners.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes admitted that the best side won over 90 minutes.

She told the BBC: “I think first half we did enough without having control of the football in the way we wanted, and that’s what let us down today.”

“We didn’t keep the ball well enough and then it becomes quite transitional.

“I thought second half, Niamh’s [Charles] off the pitch, we’re down to 10 and they get a goal, momentum’s shifted.

“The best team won the game over 90 minutes, I think for 45 we were OK but over 90, the best team won it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal