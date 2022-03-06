Michael Owen urges Liverpool to keep Jurgen Klopp as long as they can

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Owen urges Liverpool to keep Jurgen Klopp as long as they can

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 11:02 am
Jurgen Klopp has won five trophies since taking charge of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes it is essential the club try to keep manager Jurgen Klopp for as long as possible.

Klopp, whose side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, said on Friday his intention was to see out his contract which runs until 2024.

Owners Fenway Sports Group and fans will be keen to keep him on longer considering the potential his current squad has to add to the five major trophies he has won since taking over in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp has lifted five trophies with Liverpool
“The evolving of players and staff will never change and God only knows how much energy he has got left,” BT Sport pundit Owen told the PA news agency.

“But he knows as well this is going to go down in history as the most glorious period of time.

“We are talking about one of the greatest teams our generation has ever watched.

“Why wouldn’t you want as much as you can, without overstaying your welcome or the team playing poorly?

“He built most of this so surely he will want the reward, the gratification, of what he is building come to fruition because he deserves it.

Michael Owen has given Liverpool some advice
“It is essential for the club to keep him as long as they can while he is at this level.”

Liverpool’s quest for more silverware continues this week as they host Inter Milan in a Champions League last-16 second leg tie holding a 2-0 advantage.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, the Reds are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup – where they will face Championship opposition in either Huddersfield or Nottingham Forest – and are keeping pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“Are Liverpool better than they were two years ago? (when they won the league for the first time in 30 years). Possibly,” added Owen.

Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy
“What we do know is these last few years have just been the most incredible. How long is it going to last, who knows?

“But it simply does not get better than the team Liverpool has had in the last few years.

“It is a question of how long it can last and how many trophies they can scoop up in the meantime.

“This is an almost once, maybe twice in a lifetime, type of situation where your team is at the top for a sustained period of time.

“Liverpool fans who lived in the 70s and 80s and are still living now have had two dollops of it.

“But for someone of 40 years of age this is it. In another five years, when Jurgen may leave, there may not be another cycle like this until they are 70 or 80 so embrace this.

“I just see it as an era and they are the most incredible team. If it is not Liverpool, it is Manchester City, who are the best team I’ve ever seen.”

