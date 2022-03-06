Josh Navidi joins up with Wales for final Six Nations fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Navidi joins up with Wales for final Six Nations fixtures

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 12:12 pm
Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations.

The British and Irish Lions flanker required shoulder surgery after being forced off eight minutes into Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in October.

However, the 31-year-old returned to action in the Blue and Blacks’ defeat to Ulster on Friday night, playing the full 80 minutes in Belfast.

Navidi’s addition to the squad ahead of Wales’ home clash with France on Friday sees fellow back-row Ellis Jenkins released back to Cardiff for their two matches in South Africa over the next two weekends.

The capital region face the Lions in Johannesburg next Sunday before travelling to Cape Town to take on the Stormers.

Jenkins started Wales’ opening defeat to Ireland but was not in the matchday squad for subsequent fixtures against Scotland and England.

Wales sit fifth in the Six Nations table and will welcome Italy to Cardiff for their closing fixture following France’s visit.

