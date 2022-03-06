Celtic pressure pleases Ange Postecoglou as Hoops end wait for Livingston win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic pressure pleases Ange Postecoglou as Hoops end wait for Livingston win

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 3:48 pm
Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to victory at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to victory at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his players for “hunting in packs” and putting Livingston under pressure to get their first win in West Lothian for 15 years.

A 3-1 win, Celtic’s first victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena in six matches, restored their three-point lead over Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

The Hoops had not scored in their other two games against Livi this season, but they have now not lost in 29 domestic matches since losing at the same venue in September.

Postecoglou said: “The players knew it was a challenge. They went about it the right way and didn’t shy away from it.

“The boys who came in brought some energy with James (Forrest) and Tom (Rogic), Niro (Bitton) and Tony Ralston. These guys have had three games in a week, so it was important for us to maintain our energy. We set the right tempo and intent from the first minutes.

“That was important. We have spoken about it a lot. We need to be the ones who generate tempo.

“It is hard sometimes when the opposition sit deeper, but as good as were with the ball I thought we were outstanding without it.

“We hunted in packs, we won the ball and we didn’t give them a moment’s rest.

“They are a big side, so if you allow balls into the box then it gives them some threat and our defensive work was excellent.

“Our football when we had the ball was good. We were patient when we needed to be but we could hurt them when we needed to.”

Daizen Maeda headed Celtic ahead from close range in the 17th minute, two minutes after Callum McGregor had missed a penalty, and a Nicky Devlin own goal doubled the lead moments after the second half started.

Forrest fired his first league goal of the season before Andrew Shinnie got a quickfire consolation.

On Forrest, Postecoglou said: “It is not easy when you don’t get a run of games, but the quality he has has always been there.

“He is one of the more experienced ones and he can definitely help us. He is a winner. We are going to need those types.”

Livingston manager David Martindale sensed Celtic and others had made the game a big occasion given the visitors’ recent record in the fixture.

“There was a different atmosphere leading up to the game,” he said. “You felt it was a big occasion whereas before coming to Livingston has been slightly played down.

“You could see from the reaction of their fans how much the game meant to them.”

Martindale was frustrated at some of referee Nick Walsh’s decisions, firstly when Ralston appeared to run the ball out only for the officials to rule that Jason Holt had touched it last. Maeda scored from the resulting corner.

“I don’t think we deserved a lot more from the game, but two big decisions went against us which led to two goals,” Martindale said.

“The first one was a blatant bye-kick. You still have to defend the corner a lot better than we did.

“For the  second goal, there is a handball by Rogic in the middle of the  park, Nick is standing watching it and we don’t get that. Again, we still have to defend the area better than we did.

“I don’t think these decisions changed the result, but they changed the dynamics of the game.”

