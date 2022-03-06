Return of ‘special’ Reece James pleases Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Return of ‘special’ Reece James pleases Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 3:54 pm
Reece James, nearest camera, opened the scoring at Burnley, while Kai Havertz, left, netted twice (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kai Havertz hailed the return of “special” Reece James after the Chelsea defender’s goalscoring comeback at Burnley.

Full-back James, making his first start of 2022 after injury, grabbed the opening goal early in the second half.

He then had a hand in the next two – both finished by Havertz – before Christian Pulisic rounded off a handsome 4-0 win for the Blues.

“I’m very pleased” Havertz told Chelsea’s website. “The result is very good for us. I think we needed these goals and also to play with zero goals for them.

“It was difficult, especially the first half. It was important for us that we scored very early in the second half. I think overall it was a good performance from us.

“We switched a little bit our formation and switched some positions on the field in the second half, I think that helped us. Reece’s goal was brilliant and it helped us a lot to get an early goal and we are pleased about this result.’

“We’re very happy. I think he’s a special player for us, a very important player for us.

“He’s a full-back but he scores goals, he assists goals, and I think that’s very important for us. He’s a great character and a great player.”

Havertz’s goals were his first in the Premier League since November.

He added: “It’s always very difficult when you don’t score but, of course, these goals help and I’m happy about this.

“Sometimes you have to wait a little bit to get some more goals. I always want more and more. Sometimes it’s hard but of course I’m happy to score two goals.

“I think the last few weeks, also the last few months, were good from us. The first six months of the season were kind of a little bit hard, especially the winter time when we had a lot of injured players.

“So I think we are on a good run again but we want to continue that and keep on going.”

