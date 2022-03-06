City lay down title marker in United win – 5 things we learned in Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City lay down title marker in United win – 5 things we learned in Premier League

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 6:52 pm
Riyad Mahrez (right) scored twice as Manchester United were swept aside at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Premier League leaders Manchester City laid down another title marker after seeing off rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to regain their six-point advantage at the top of the table.

On Saturday, Liverpool had to dig deep to edge out West Ham at Anfield, bottom club Norwich saw their survival bid further dented after losing at home to Brentford and new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch started his reign with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

City slickers leave United in shade

Pep Guardiola’s men continue to build another head of steam after comfortably seeing off their local rivals and coasting to a third straight win in all competitions since the squad’s credentials were questioned following a home defeat by Tottenham. Missing gamechanger Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United were always facing a tall order and at times it looked too easy for City, who swept ahead through Kevin De Bruyne after just five minutes before swiftly putting an end to any hopes of a comeback, despite Jadon Sancho’s fine equaliser against his old club. With a six-point cushion effortlessly restored after a ruthless second-half display, City look well on course for another title, while United face more questions over the direction of their squad under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as they drop to fifth.

Rock-solid Reds rumble on

The records will simply show Liverpool chalked up a seventh straight Premier League win by beating West Ham 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday with a first-half goal from Sadio Mane. But the manner in which they secured what could yet prove to be three crucial points in their title bid said so much more. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side’s defending, which saw full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson and midfielder Naby Keita all make goal-preventing tackles. More hard graft at both ends of the pitch lies ahead, but Liverpool’s championship ambitions continue to be built upon the soundest of foundations.

Time looks up for sinking Canaries

Norwich forward Teemu Pukki looks dejected
Norwich sit five points from safety after slumping to another defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Norwich were pushed further back towards the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-1 home defeat by Brentford in a match which beleaguered Canaries boss Dean Smith had labelled as “must not lose”. Smith already accepted time was running out on Norwich’s hopes of pulling off the ‘Great Escape’, and now there are only 11 games left to drastically improve a meagre tally of 17 points. Chelsea are the next visitors to Carrow Road on Thursday night – after which you suspect Delia Smith’s recipe for Premier League survival is unlikely to be heated up to boiling point any time soon.

Marsch brings fresh perspective

It is not often a 1-0 defeat could be seen as progress, but after shipping 14 goals in the past three Premier League games, new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is determined to take it that way after hailing “a great first step” to life after Marcelo Bielsa’s reign. The former RB Leipzig coach only had four days to work with the squad and time will tell whether the American’s “fresh perspective” can stop the downward spiral. But with back-to-back home games against Aston Villa and Norwich coming up, the Elland Road faithful will be hoping that turnaround comes soon rather than just end up being too late to make a difference.

Blues must let football do the talking

Players from Burnley and Chelsea stand for a moment of reflection and solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off at Turf Moor
Premier League football clubs all stood in solidarity with Ukraine ahead of kick-off this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea kept themselves firmly in the driving seat for Champions League qualification after running out 4-0 winners at relegation-battlers Burnley. However, while the headlines should have been about another impressive display by Thomas Tuchel’s men as they move on from the disappointment of penalty shoot-out heartbreak in the Carabao Cup final, some Chelsea fans drew unnecessary negative attention for singing the name of owner Roman Abramovich during a minute’s applause in solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off at Turf Moor. It resulted in Blues boss Tuchel having to again field some uncomfortable questions – but once again the German showed great dignity when tackling issues off the field rather than analysing performances on it.

