Roy Keane angered by ‘shameful’ Manchester United derby display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Roy Keane angered by ‘shameful’ Manchester United derby display

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 7:50 pm
Roy Keane was fuming at Manchester United’s performance (Nick Potts/PA)
Roy Keane was fuming at Manchester United’s performance (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane branded their display in the derby defeat by Manchester City “shameful”.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice as City condemned their rivals to a humbling 4-1 loss.

“I think the worst thing you could say about United is they did give up,” Keane told Sky Sports. “For a player in a derby, or any game, to give up, it’s unforgivable really.

“The beauty of top-level sport is there is no hiding place. We saw all United’s shortcomings today.

“There’s ways to lose football matches, we’ve all lost football matches, but the way United lost today. They stopped running. They gave up. There’s players out there not running back.

“That’s what I don’t understand. The manager will be criticised, and the tactics, but players not running back when they are playing for Man United is unacceptable.

“They threw the towel in, which is shameful.

“I forgive mistakes, but you’ve got to run back. There’s five or six players who should never play for Man United.

Roy Keane reacted to United's defeat
Roy Keane reacted to United’s defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s shameful. A couple of lads in midfield, (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka, Fred, (Marcus) Rashford came on. I could go on. And City weren’t even at their best. They didn’t have to be.

“They gave up, Shame on them!”

Former United full-back Gary Neville was also scathing in his assessment of their performance.

Sky Sports pundit Neville said: “Manchester United ended that game like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace.

“They came up against a proper team and they’ve been given a proper doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]