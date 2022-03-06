Tyson Fury insists he already has enough money amid retirement talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury insists he already has enough money amid retirement talk

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 7:24 pm
Tyson Fury fights Dillian Whye in April (John Walton/PA)
Tyson Fury fights Dillian Whye in April (John Walton/PA)

Tyson Fury has opened up on his retirement plans and claimed he already has more money than he will ever need.

Britain’s heavyweight world champion, 33, said last week he will call it a day after the defence of his WBC title against Dillian Whyte in April.

There are other potential fights out there for Fury, including an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk should Whyte be overcome or an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua, with the 2012 Olympic champion expected to first face the Ukrainian in a rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

But with an undefeated record containing 31 wins and a single draw against Deontay Wilder, Fury insists he has little motivation to go on past April 23.

“The only thing I can gain is money,” Fury told BT Sport. “So after this fight I’ll have earned over £100million. If I can spend that, I don’t deserve any more, do I?

“I know Mike Tyson spent half a billion and Evander Holyfield 400million and all the rest, but I don’t live their big flash lifestyles.

“I live in Morecambe, in Lancashire. It’s cheap there. I don’t have any big habits like I’m gambling tons of money away. I don’t do anything. I can never spend the money I’ve got.

“I’ve got stuff I want to do, a lot of opportunities that don’t involve me getting brain damage. I’ve got six kids and a wife. When is enough enough?

“Why do I have to be one of those people who went on too long and got injured? Just had one too many fights and blew it all for what? A few more quid?

“I want to retire on top, unbeaten heavyweight champion of the world. I want to do a Netflix documentary, a Hollywood movie, and be a good husband, father and son.

“Most of all I just want to be happy, and that’s probably the hardest thing.”

