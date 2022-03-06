Sam Underhill recalled by England ahead of Ireland clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Underhill has been recalled to the England squad ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland.

Bath flanker Underhill was left out of Eddie Jones’ plans for the tournament’s opening fixture against Scotland having suffered blows to the head against Gloucester on Boxing Day and Leinster in January, for which he was sent to a specialist for advice.

Underhill, who has 27 international caps, has also had Covid and another illness but returned to action for Bath in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match with Bristol.

Sam Underhill suffered a head injury during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Leinster (David Davies/PA)

Head coach Jones updated his squad on Sunday evening to a 36-strong group, which also sees Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell included for the first time since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Bath centre Orlando Bailey and Luke Northmore of Harlequins are other call-ups.

England, though, confirmed Alex Dombrandt tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He did not take part in training at the camp in Bristol and isolated until PCR confirmation arrived.

The Quins number eight is expected to join up with the squad again later in the week if his recovery goes to plan.

Raffi Quirke will not be involved (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Scrum-half Raffi Quirke suffered concussion in Sale Sharks’ game against Exeter on Sunday, making him unavailable for selection.

Jonny Hill, who had been doing rehabilitation work on a low limb stress injury since he arrived into camp, has returned to Exeter for the remainder of the tournament.

Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie were also missing from England’s training squad as they manage respective hamstring and knee problems.

England, who edged out Wales 23-19 last month, meet Ireland at Twickenham on March 12.