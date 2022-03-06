Sam Underhill recalled by England ahead of Ireland clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Underhill recalled by England ahead of Ireland clash

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 8:26 pm
Sam Underhill has just returned to action for Bath following a concussion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sam Underhill has been recalled to the England squad ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland.

Bath flanker Underhill was left out of Eddie Jones’ plans for the tournament’s opening fixture against Scotland having suffered blows to the head against Gloucester on Boxing Day and Leinster in January, for which he was sent to a specialist for advice.

Underhill, who has 27 international caps, has also had Covid and another illness but returned to action for Bath in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match with Bristol.

Head coach Jones updated his squad on Sunday evening to a 36-strong group, which also sees Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell included for the first time since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Bath centre Orlando Bailey and Luke Northmore of Harlequins are other call-ups.

England, though, confirmed Alex Dombrandt tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He did not take part in training at the camp in Bristol and isolated until PCR confirmation arrived.

The Quins number eight is expected to join up with the squad again later in the week if his recovery goes to plan.

Scrum-half Raffi Quirke suffered concussion in Sale Sharks’ game against Exeter on Sunday, making him unavailable for selection.

Jonny Hill, who had been doing rehabilitation work on a low limb stress injury since he arrived into camp, has returned to Exeter for the remainder of the tournament.

Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie were also missing from England’s training squad as they manage respective hamstring and knee problems.

England, who edged out Wales 23-19 last month, meet Ireland at Twickenham on March 12.

