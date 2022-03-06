Brendan Rodgers tips Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as future Leicester captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers tips Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as future Leicester captain

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 10:32 pm
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has become a regular in Leicester’s side in recent months (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admires how Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall conducts himself on and off the field and believes the midfielder is a Leicester captain-in-waiting.

Dewsbury-Hall did not make his senior debut until he was 21 and then had loan stints with Blackpool in League One and Luton in the Championship, but he was awaiting a first Premier League appearance at the start of this campaign.

Now 23, Dewsbury-Hall has been a major beneficiary of Leicester’s injury problems this season and has been an ever-present in the top flight since making his maiden start against Aston Villa three months ago.

Brendan Rodgers, right, has been impressed by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Martin Rickett/PA)
While the ballast he gives to Leicester in the middle of the park was hailed by Rodgers, the Northern Irishman is just as impressed at the academy product’s maturity and confidence off the pitch.

Rodgers said: “He’s a real throwback for me, he’s a real all-round midfield player for me: one that can get up and down but also put his foot in. He loves a tackle, which helps. He’s a proper midfield player.

“What’s surprised me is the consistency of his performances. But he’s so hungry to prove himself and for me he’s done it in the big games and he’s doing it consistently. He’s just been so wanting this chance.

“I think he’s a captain at some time in the future here. He leads, he inspires, he’ll give a voice and he’ll say what he thinks. He’s also very respectful and very humble. He’s a great ambassador for the club and the academy.

“I liked him from when I first came in. He gives us balance in the team, gives us legs, gives us quality, gives you the desire and at times lifts the team and that’s a sign of a really good player.”

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds was Dewsbury-Hall’s 16th Premier League appearance this term and an 11th successive start, being given the nod to appear from the off after an encouraging cameo at Southampton last December.

Rodgers said: “He probably should have been out earlier, but he didn’t get out on loan until he was 21, so he didn’t feel that pressure. But the plan worked for him.

“He got playing in League One and then he went into the Championship – I had so many managers ring me up from the Championship wanting to take him – and he knew he was trying to make up for lost time.

“I just said to him in the summer ‘you’ll get some cup games and European games then work your way through and prove the point every day in training’.

“His big moment came away at Southampton when he came in and made the difference and from then he’s not looked back, he’s been absolutely brilliant.”

As for whether an England call-up beckons for Dewsbury-Hall, Rodgers said: “Time will tell.”

Leicester were second best for large spells against Leeds, but Harvey Barnes’ angled finish midway through the second half was decisive as Jamie Vardy started for the first time in 2022 following a hamstring complaint.

Vardy was substituted just after the hour mark and Rodgers added: “His leadership, when he’s on the pitch we just look a different team.

“Having that personality and that acuteness of the game, his name on the team sheet is massive for us because there’s confidence and that’s just a mark of the great striker that he is. It’s great to have him back.”

