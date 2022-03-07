The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 5:02 am
Kevin De Bruyne (centre left) scores his second of the game in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne (centre left) scores his second of the game in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Premier League leaders Manchester City thumped derby rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scoring twice.

That was a day on from Caroline Weir notching a brace as City claimed the Women’s League Cup with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Chelsea at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Neil Simpson secured Great Britain’s first gold at the Beijing Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision-impaired class, and Menna Fitzpatrick claimed silver in the women’s event to become GB’s most successful Winter Paralympian with five medals.

Meanwhile, England opened their Women’s World Cup defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Riyad Mahrez (right) nets a late fourth for City at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).
Riyad Mahrez (right) nets a late fourth for City at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
City players celebrate while United look despondent (Martin Rickett/PA).
City players celebrate while United look despondent (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) embraces Sadio Mane after forward's goal secured a 1-0 win for the second-placed Reds over West Ham on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) embraces Sadio Mane after the forward’s goal secured a 1-0 win for the second-placed Reds over West Ham on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Christian Eriksen (right) made his first Brentford start as the Bees won 3-1 at Norwich, with Ivan Toney (left) scoring a hat-trick (Joe Giddens/PA).
Christian Eriksen (right) made his first Brentford start as the Bees won 3-1 at Norwich, with Ivan Toney (left) scoring a hat-trick (Joe Giddens/PA)
There were shows of solidarity with Ukraine across the Premier League, including fans in the stands holding up the colours of the country's flag at Vicarage Road ahead of Watford v Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA).
There were shows of solidarity with Ukraine across the Premier League, including fans in the stands holding up the colours of the country’s flag at Vicarage Road ahead of Watford v Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City’s Weir (centre) celebrates scoring her side's third goal in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea (Yui Mok/PA).
Manchester City’s Weir (centre) celebrates scoring her side’s third goal in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea (Yui Mok/PA)
City’s players with the League Cup trophy (Adam Davy/PA).
City’s players with the League Cup trophy (Adam Davy/PA).
Neil Simpson and guide and brother Andrew en route to Paralympic gold for Britain in Beijing (Joel Marklund for OIS).
Neil Simpson and guide and brother Andrew en route to Paralympic gold for Britain in Beijing (Joel Marklund for OIS)
Menna Fitzpatrick celebrates with her guide Gary Smith in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP).
Menna Fitzpatrick celebrates with her guide Gary Smith in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
Natalie Sciver (right) hit a century for England but they were beaten by Australia in their World Cup opener (Andrew Cornaga/AP).
Natalie Sciver (right) hit a century for England but they were beaten by Australia in their World Cup opener (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Umpires and players of Pakistan and Australia observe a minute's silent to pay tribute to the late Shane Warne prior to start of the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi (Anjum Naveed/AP).
Umpires and players of Pakistan and Australia observe a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the late Shane Warne prior to the start of the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Saracens met Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester at StoneX Stadium, beating the table-toppers 34-27 (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Saracens met Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester at StoneX Stadium, beating the table-toppers 34-27 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal