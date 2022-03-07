Football rumours: Over 300 interested parties in buying Chelsea from Abramovich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Roman Abramovich has claimed he has received over 300 expressions of interest for Chelsea, according to the Sun. The latest two candidates to emerge as potential buyers are property billionaire Nick Candy and the Ricketts family, who own American baseball franchise the Chicago Cubs.

Aston Villa have reportedly been quoted £21million to sign Paris St Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Sun claims the 31-year-old is not happy at the Ligue 1 club and while the Holland international’s deal does not expire until 2024, he will be allowed to leave for the right price.

Bater Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby (PA Wire)

The Daily Mail claims that Newcastle are prepared to offer £50m for Bayer Leverkusen’s winger Moussa Diaby. The Premier League club has been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for “a number of months”, the paper says.

The Mail also writes that Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer. The former England under-17 international’s contract with the Seagulls ends in the summer.

Social media round-up

Pep Guardiola agrees with Ralf Rangnick over Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo fearshttps://t.co/VSNlEL6Gag pic.twitter.com/PyiujKk9CW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 7, 2022

Gary Neville says Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag don’t have the ‘personality’ to cope with pressure of Man Utd jobhttps://t.co/ipYPDYwUWh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 6, 2022

Players to watch

Several clubs are keen to sign Luis Suarez (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Luis Suarez: Marca reports the Atletico Madrid striker will leave at the end of his contract in the summer, with Inter Milan, Ajax and Sevilla among the clubs interested.

Josh Stones: Wigan and Blackburn are both monitoring the 18-year-old striker who plays for National League North side Guiseley, the Sun says.