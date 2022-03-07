Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson add to Winter Paralympics medal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson add to Winter Paralympics medal haul

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 9:46 am
Neil Simpson, right, and guide and brother Andrew celebrate their bronze medal in the Super Combined (Andy Wong/AP)
Skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson both claimed their second medals of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Monday.

Simpson, who won gold in the vision impaired Super-G on Sunday, followed that by taking bronze in the Super Combined event.

The 19-year-old Scot, who is guided by his brother Andrew, was left with work to do after a mistake on the Super-G but moved up to third after a strong performance in slalom.

Simpson said: “I think, with the mistake in the first run, coming into the slalom we knew we had to charge, and we had nothing to lose going in to the second run.

“I skied a lot of slalom when I was younger as you have no choice growing up in Scotland and it’s something I really enjoy. I was so tired after the gold medal yesterday I just had some food and went to bed so we were in the right mindset today.”

Fitzpatrick claimed silver in the Super-G in the same category on Sunday, and she also took bronze in the Super Combined after making up ground in the slalom.

The Macclesfield skier, who competes with guide Gary Smith, has now won six Paralympic medals.

Menna Fitzpatrick on her way to bronze in the women's Super Combined
Menna Fitzpatrick on her way to bronze in the women’s Super Combined (Andy Wong/AP)

She said: “We left ourselves a bit of work to do in slalom and the plan paid off, of going out there and putting down a pretty decent run, so we are super, super happy.”

Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild narrowly missed out on a medal in fourth.

The two medals take Britain’s tally to five after only three days of competition and they sit 11th in the table, with China leading the way.

ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curlers claimed an emphatic 15-1 victory over Switzerland in their opening match.

Meanwhile, snowboarder James Barnes-Miller took fifth place in the snowboard cross for athletes with a physical impairment affecting their arms, the best result for a British athlete in the sport.

