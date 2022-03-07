Adam Hastings added to Scotland squad for Six Nations trip to Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Hastings added to Scotland squad for Six Nations trip to Rome

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 4:37 pm
Adam Hastings has been called up for the trip to Rome (Will Matthews/PA)
Scotland have called up Adam Hastings for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

The Gloucester fly-half was a surprise omission from Gregor Townsend’s initial squad but has now been added to the group ahead of the fourth game in the tournament.

Uncapped Edinburgh lock Glen Young has also been included in the squad for this weekend’s match at Stadio Olimpico, along with Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson.

In addition, Exeter lock Jonny Gray is back in the mix after injury caused him to miss the defeat at home to France last month.

Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean have all dropped out through injury.

Scotland also face the possibility of being without Duhan van der Merwe, with the Worcester winger due to appear before a virtual independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

Van der Merwe received a red card for reckless or dangerous play, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.11, for an incident in the second half of his club’s match against London Irish on Saturday.

