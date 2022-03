Adam Hastings added to Scotland squad for Six Nations trip to Rome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland have called up Adam Hastings for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

The Gloucester fly-half was a surprise omission from Gregor Townsend’s initial squad but has now been added to the group ahead of the fourth game in the tournament.

Uncapped Edinburgh lock Glen Young has also been included in the squad for this weekend’s match at Stadio Olimpico, along with Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @sixnationsrugby Scotland squad update: Jonny Gray, Glen Young, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson have joined the squad ahead of facing Italy this weekend. Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith, Rufus McLean are out through injury.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/aPZMqlyERK — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 7, 2022

In addition, Exeter lock Jonny Gray is back in the mix after injury caused him to miss the defeat at home to France last month.

Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean have all dropped out through injury.

Scotland also face the possibility of being without Duhan van der Merwe, with the Worcester winger due to appear before a virtual independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

Van der Merwe received a red card for reckless or dangerous play, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.11, for an incident in the second half of his club’s match against London Irish on Saturday.