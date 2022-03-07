Pregnant Melanie Leupolz to miss remainder of Chelsea season By Press Association March 7, 2022, 2:31 pm Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz will miss the remainder of the season (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after announcing she is pregnant, the club have confirmed. The Germany international will continue “light training” in the coming months, the club say, but will not be available to play for the reigning Women’s Super League champions. A statement from the club added: “We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jess Carter struggles to see herself as role model having grown up without them Vivianne Miedema hits WSL milestone as Arsenal beat Birmingham Rachel Corsie: Heavy defeat to Glasgow City a reminder Aberdeen Women need backing to reach next level Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is latest bidder to enter race to buy Chelsea