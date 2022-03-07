Reda Khadra to be assessed for Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reda Khadra to be assessed for Blackburn

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 2:32 pm
Reda Khadra could miss out on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Reda Khadra could miss out on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Reda Khadra will be assessed ahead of Blackburn’s clash with Millwall at Ewood Park.

The 20-year-old forward did not reappear for the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham after sustaining an injury and did not train on Monday.

Defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will also miss out with a calf strain that forced him off in the 17th minute of the same fixture.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell is pushing to return to Rovers’ starting line-up after coming off the bench on Saturday.

Daniel Ballard will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for Millwall in Lancashire.

The 22-year-old defender played his first 90 minutes since returning from knee surgery in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Striker Benik Afobe is set to lead the line once again after he returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side are looking to make it six straight league wins.

