Reda Khadra to be assessed for Blackburn

Reda Khadra will be assessed ahead of Blackburn’s clash with Millwall at Ewood Park.

The 20-year-old forward did not reappear for the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham after sustaining an injury and did not train on Monday.

Defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will also miss out with a calf strain that forced him off in the 17th minute of the same fixture.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell is pushing to return to Rovers’ starting line-up after coming off the bench on Saturday.

Daniel Ballard will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for Millwall in Lancashire.

The 22-year-old defender played his first 90 minutes since returning from knee surgery in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Striker Benik Afobe is set to lead the line once again after he returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side are looking to make it six straight league wins.