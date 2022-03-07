Focus on Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League round-of-16 opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Focus on Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League round-of-16 opponents

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 3:31 pm
Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim (left) and Inter’s Simone Inzaghi face huge tasks in the Champions League (Andrew Milligan/John Walton/PA)
Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim (left) and Inter’s Simone Inzaghi face huge tasks in the Champions League (Andrew Milligan/John Walton/PA)

Liverpool and Manchester City both defend first-leg leads this week in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a huge step towards the last eight with victory in Milan, while City produced a masterclass in Lisbon.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their respective opponents with the Premier League’s top two clear favourites to progress.

Inter Milan

The Italian champions face an uphill battle at Anfield on Tuesday after conceding two late goals at the San Siro to trail 2-0 on aggregate. Simone Inzaghi’s side struck the crossbar through Hakan Calhanoglu and dominated for long periods after the break. They will not have given up the ghost. Inter, who made it beyond the group stages for the first time since 2012 after finishing second in Group D, bounced back to top form following a five-game winless run by thrashing Salernitana 5-0 on Friday. Lautaro Martinez’s hat-trick took his goals tally for the season to 20 in all competitions, while veteran Edin Dzeko is also one to watch after scoring his 16th and 17th goals of the season in the same match. Liverpool can afford no slip-ups against a side who trail Serie A leaders AC Milan by just two points.

Sporting Lisbon

City goalkeeper Ederson leads the applause to the fans after his side proved too strong for Sporting in the first leg
City goalkeeper Ederson led the applause to the fans after his side proved too strong for Sporting in the first leg (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sporting face a damage limitation exercise at the Etihad Stadium after being thrashed 5-0 by City in the first leg. The tie was done and dusted before half-time and such was the superiority of Pep Guardiola’s side, the home fans sportingly applauded as the goals flowed. Under head coach Ruben Amorim – who has delivered the league title and two Taca da Ligas since his arrival two years ago – Sporting did not lose in their domestic league this season until the turn of the year, but they still trail unbeaten leaders Porto by six points. Since being swept aside by City, Sporting have taken seven points from three league games, but lost in the first leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final 2-1 at home to Porto. Amorim’s side progressed to the knockout phase for the first time since 2009 after finishing second in Group C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal