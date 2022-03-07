Adam Smith suspended as Bournemouth host Championship bottom side Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Smith suspended as Bournemouth host Championship bottom side Peterborough

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 3:46 pm
Adam Smith will start a three-match ban on Tuesday (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Adam Smith will not be available for Bournemouth’s Championship visit of struggling Peterborough on Tuesday as they look to keep the pressure on the top two.

The 30-year-old defender was sent off in stoppage time of the Cherries’ 2-1 loss to Preston on Saturday and will be missing for their next three games.

Forward Jaidon Anthony returned to the fold in that game after missing the win over Stoke and he will be hoping to complete 90 minutes in midweek.

Midfielder Ryan Christie also returned and will be looking to start.

Kwame Poku is hoping to feature for Grant McCann’s bottom-of-the-table side on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old midfielder was substituted in the first half of their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Friday but the decision to take him off was not injury related.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda and defender Frankie Kent may return to action if they recover from illness in time for the match.

Jack Taylor may also be involved as he comes back from injury.

