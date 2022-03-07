Alfredo Morelos makes the right impression on former Rangers striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alfredo Morelos makes the right impression on former Rangers striker

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 4:07 pm
Alfredo Morelos has been in form (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alfredo Morelos has been in form (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims Alfredo Morelos was “unplayable” in their recent Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team host Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday after disposing of the tournament favourites in the previous round.

Morelos netted in the first leg in Germany and has now scored 18 goals this season, one more than in the whole of last term.

Former England international Hateley said: “He’s been fantastic. I have been a big critic of Alfredo in how he does his work but in two or three games leading up to the Dortmund game, I saw a big change in him and his mentality.

“He looks a lot more comfortable with the ball coming into him, he is making the right decisions now, when to hold on to the ball and when to lay it off first time.

“It all seems to have just come with the arrival of Gio.

“In the Dortmund games he was unplayable. Playing against Mats Hummels, I mean he is slower than a week in jail, but you are playing against a world-class footballer. He’s a very smart player as well, Hummels, and he made him look very, very ordinary.”

:: Mark Hateley was promoting exclusively live Premier Sports coverage of Dundee v Rangers this Sunday from 3.30pm and Dundee United v Celtic this Monday from 7.15pm. Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player from £12.99 per month, and on Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal