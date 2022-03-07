Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam eyeing returns as Coventry take on Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam could return for Coventry’s Championship clash with Luton on Tuesday.

Midfielder O’Hare sat out of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Swansea with a leg injury and so did defender Hyam – after he suffered concussion in training – but both could be a boost for City in midweek.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley has sustained a hamstring injury and will not be available.

Matty Godden and Josh Eccles both remain out with injury.

Gabriel Osho is doubtful for the Hatters’ trip to the West Midlands.

The 23-year-old defender was forced off with an injury in the 39th minute of their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday and may not be risked.

Goalkeeper Jed Steer is ruled out after he sustained a serious injury in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last week.

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass awaits to make his full debut.