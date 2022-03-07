Crawley striker Tom Nichols doubtful for Bristol Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley striker Tom Nichols doubtful for Bristol Rovers clash

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 5:01 pm
Tom Nichols missed the goalless weekend draw against Scunthorpe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tom Nichols missed the goalless weekend draw against Scunthorpe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Crawley striker Tom Nichols remains doubtful for the home game against his former club Bristol Rovers.

Nichols, Crawley’s joint-leading scorer this season, missed Saturday’s goalless home draw against Scunthorpe through injury and will be assessed.

Striker Aramide Oteh and midfielder James Tilley, who sustained a serious head injury in last month’s home defeat to Hartlepool, are unlikely to feature.

Boss John Yems serves the second game of his three-match touchline ban after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official during the defeat to Hartlepool.

Rovers are expected to be without defender Connor Taylor, who was forced out of Saturday’s defeat at Newport due to an ankle injury.

Fellow defender Alfie Kilgour is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery for a second time in the current campaign.

Midfielder Josh Grant, who has missed the last eight games after sustaining a knee injury in early February, is still out.

Joey Barton’s side slipped to their first defeat in seven league games at the weekend and are four points adrift of the play-off places.

